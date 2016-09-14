NEISD Student Wins

Special To Welcome Home

North East ISD STEM Academy Junior, Wilson Watson, earned a spot on the US Field Archery team and will be competing in Dublin, Ireland in September. Wilson won the Bronze Medal in the qualification rounds at the 2016 National Field Championship in Yankton, South Dakota, and clenched his place on the US Field Archery team in a single arrow shoot-off against the 4th place archer on July 3rd. He then went on to win Silver at the 2016 JOAD National Championships in Decatur, Alabama, in the Junior barebow men’s division.

THE TEXAS TRIO: Wilson is joined by team members Mark Schlaudraff, of Columbus, Texas, and Ryland Hartman, of Eagle Lake, Texas, on the team. There will be 36 competitors representing Team USA. They include Male and Female archers in Olympic Recurve, Compound and Barebow Classes, Senior and Junior divisions. The Junior Barebow Men’s Team is the only team filled from a single state. Ryland is a veteran to the world championships having won Bronze in the team event at the 2014 World Archery Field Championships in Croatia. They will be joined by Olympic Gold Medalist Brady Ellison and Olympic Silver Medalist Vic Wunderlie on the US Field Archery Team.

Wilson and his brother, Peter, began archery with the Bexar-County 4-H shooting sports club in 2009 and formed the Alamo Area JOAD in 2015. The JOAD team is the competitive arm of the 4-H team and earned a total of 7 national Championships and countless state championships in the past year. The team earned 1 team Gold, 4 individual Silver, 1 team Silver, 2 individual Bronze and 1 team Bronze at the JOAD Nationals. The team is under the guidance of head coach, Barry Watson, and Assistant Coaches Gwen Rigdon, Josh Anderson, Lisa Anderson, Tania Walshe, Roger Koss, and Rebecca Watson.

This week the team is participating in the 4-H State Games Archery Tournament at the National Shooting Center in Northwest San Antonio. This will be a fun shoot for Wilson and the team which had been practicing daily in preparation for the National Target/JOAD Championships. The 4-H State Games consist of 5 disciplines – Target, Field, Wand, 3-D, and clout – and culminated in a Team Event on Saturday, July 23. Youth, from grade 3-12, interested in archery can learn more about 4-H shooting sports at www.bexar4hpaperpunchers.org and then progress on to the JOAD competition team.