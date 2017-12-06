NISD Dedicates Newest Elementary School

Submitted By Julie Ann Matonis

On Wednesday, November 1, Northside ISD dedicated its 78th elementary school in honor of an innovative rancher and store owner, Nathan Kallison. Nathan Kallison Elementary School is located about four miles outside of Loop 1604 off Culebra Road in the Valley Ranch subdivision. Kallison’s family members, NISD superintendent Dr. Brian Woods, Board members, and Kallison Elementary School students and staff were all in attendance.

Though the 1604/Culebra corridor is one of the fastest growing areas of San Antonio today, back in the early 1900s it was mainly ranches and farms. Nathan Kallison owned a 2,700 acre ranch that he used as a living laboratory to advance farming and ranching techniques. He also owned a popular downtown store, Kallison’s, which was one of the largest farming and ranching suppliers in the Southwest.

More than 100 years later, Northside honors him as the namesake of Nathan Kallison Elementary School, the district’s 78th elementary school. The students of Kallison ES performed a tribute to their namesake’s life which included a play and songs.

Representing the family as a speaker at the ceremony was Nick Kotz, grandson of Nathan Kallison and a Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist and author of a book on Kallison’s life, “The Harness Maker’s Dream.”