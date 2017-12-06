NISD Hosts Free Comic-Con For Teens

Submitted By Julie Ann Matonis

On Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Northside ISD hosted its first free comic convention for teens – Nerdvana Con! The Comic-Con event was geared towards middle and high school students and created as a literary outlet for readers of manga, graphic novels, and comic books.

Attendees experienced exhibits, gaming, and cosplay contests (costumes), which are traditional elements of comic con, but the all-day event also included breakout sessions on graphic novels, comic books, manga, author panels, and maker spaces.

Among the presenters were a YouTube anime voice actor, a makeup artist known for zombie effects, and a 3D and game development professor. Participants also learned how to publish comics, write Japanese calligraphy, and make video games.

For more information about this event and how to get involved during next year’s Nerdvana Con, visit www.nisdnerdvanacon.com.