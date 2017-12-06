NISD’s Red Ribbon Parade Brings Community Together

Submitted By Julie Ann Matonis

On Friday, October 27, the Mary Hull Red Ribbon parade, the longest running Red Ribbon parade in NISD, brought the school community together pledging to say no to drugs.

More than 1,000 students, parents, and the Mary Hull Elementary School community, including student groups from nearby feeder schools, Jones MS and Jay HS, participated. The Mary Hull Red Ribbon Parade, a two decade-plus tradition, has been part of the school community for generations

Parents and neighbors lined the streets near the school with chairs and strollers to watch the festivities. Students, all dressed in red, and special guests took part in the parade, marching through the streets or riding on floats and convertibles. Nearby Jones Middle School and Jay High School student groups participated as well- bands, ROTC Color Guard, pep squads, and cheer squads. The students especially loved to see the cavalcade of mascots from schools and businesses.

Invited guests also included City Councilman Greg Brockhouse; members of the DEA Task Force, and NISD district personnel. Students were all dressed in red.