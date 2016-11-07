November College Tutors Educator of the Month Announced

By Steve Johnson, Owner of College Nannies + Sitters +Tutors

It is our pleasure to once again announce the College Tutors Educator of the Month for November. The purpose of the award is to highlight and recognize a local high school educator that acts as a role model to our students. The award, made with input from the school administration, recognizes educators in our area high schools that personify the three core values of College Tutors: Can Do, Results Matter and Leave It Better.

For this month it is our honor to present Kevin Rhoden of Brandeis High School as this month’s honoree.

He has been at Brandeis for several years and works tirelessly as a Math teacher and Cheerleading Coach. He teaches both Pre-AP Geometry and Algebra 1 and is successful in both content areas. Kevin demonstrates a Can Do attitude in his coaching capacity. He works virtually year-round and over the holidays to prepare his teams for competitions. He coordinates all Brandeis Pep Rallies as well as serves as the Voice of Brandeis during halftime at Brandeis Football games.

Kevin understands the importance of the role he plays in contributing to the positive campus climate that exists at Brandeis. He works with administration to have his students serve as tour guides at our freshmen transition night, Bronco Beginnings.

The owners of College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors of San Antonio established this recognition with the support of Welcome Home Community Newspaper to recognize and honor the educators in our schools for their efforts with our local students. We firmly believe that the quality of education in our community is primarily a direct reflection of their daily efforts as role models for our students. For more information on this award, or to submit a nomination, please contact College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors at 210-202-0303 or nwsanantonio@collegenannies.com.