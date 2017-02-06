Special To Welcome Home

Students in Jennifer Klar’s G/T classes at Rahe Bulverde Elementary held a Kindness Campaign in preparation for Election Day. The third-grade class platforms were Sock

it to the Cold, gathering donated socks for the homeless for winter, and Pennies for Patients, collecting change for kids in the fight against Leukemia and Lymphoma. By a large margin, all of the students at Rahe Bulverde voted to participate in Pennies for Patients. From November 30 to December 14, students in every class on campus brought back many small boxes of change from their own allowances and piggy banks. They brought in amounts ranging from pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters, up to $35. Together they managed to raise $1,184.48, which was donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. “I was so impressed with effort of all of students at Rahe Bulverde,” said Klar. “It’s amazing how they came together as one big family for such wonderful cause during the holidays to help those in need.” Pictured are students in Klar’s third-grade G/T class: Top row (l-r) Liam Magee, Carter Majors, Hudson Chilton, Kyle Bierman, Brenden Hinojosa, Kosta Kastis, Logan Norman, Cruz Morales, Austen Young and Owen Truss. Bottom row: Charis Singleton, Kricket Bridges, Grace Cramer, Scarlett Micheli and Layla Alvarez during the Pennies for Patients drive.