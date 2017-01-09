Pet Wellness And Vaccination Services For Less

Submitted By Lisa Norwood

Does Fluffy need some flea medication? Maybe Rover need a rabies shot? Animal Care Services is partnering with local veterinary providers to make taking care of our dogs and cats a little easier and a lot less expensive! Wellness on Wheels, a mobile veterinary clinic, will now offer Saturday pet wellness clinics, both at the ACS shelter and off site locations. Dates and pricing can be found at www.wellnessonwheelz.com. Saturday clinics will run 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter located at 4710 State Highway 151. Pet Shotz will continue to host low cost clinics at ACS every Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information and clinic dates for Pet Shotz, which also runs a full service veterinary clinic at the City’s Brackenridge Park facility, is available at www.petshotzinc.com.

Each clinic will offer both dog and cat vaccinations and wellness services including parasite treatments, low cost microchipping and nail trimming. Additionally, local pet owners can arrange spay/neuter services with both Pet Shotz and Wellness on Wheelz. Clinic dates can also be found on the Animal Care Services website at www.saacs.net.