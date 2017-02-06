Protect Your Pet From Winter Temps

Submitted By Lisa Norwood

With freezing temperatures upon us, please take steps to protect your four legged family members from the cold, wet weather. With a few simple precautions you can ensure your pets stay happy and healthy throughout the colder months of the year.

The best way to protect your pets during the winter? Bring them inside! Pets (especially cats) are safer indoors. Can’t have your pet inside the house? Purchase an insulated dog house or build a protective enclosure that shields your pet from the elements and gives them a safe, warm place to rest. City law mandates a pet’s shelter must have walls, a roof and an elevated floor to protect a pet from water

Certain pets are more vulnerable to cold temperatures than others. Shorthaired dogs, very young or old dogs and all cats should not be left outside during winter months. Shorthaired dogs may benefit from a sweater while outside.

Pets who spend much of their day outdoors will need some extra food throughout the winter months. That’s because they use up more energy trying to stay warm. A few extra kibbles probably won’t hurt but make sure your pet is getting daily exercise if they’re prone to weight gain.

Always provide fresh, clean water regardless of the season. Check water daily and clean bowls regularly to prevent algae growth.

Be mindful of your pets while winterizing your car. Antifreeze is deadly to pets who are attracted to its sweet taste. Store all chemicals out of reach especially if you’re going to bring your pets into the garage on cold nights.

Before heading out to warm up the car, bang on the hood a time or two. A warm engine can be a welcome spot for a cold cat and the noise should scare them away before you start the engine.

The City of San Antonio has laws that protect pets from neglect including exposure to harsh weather conditions. Residents can report possible animal ordinance violations by calling the City’s 3-1-1 Customer Service line.

One San Antonio

Diverse, internationally connected and globally competitive, San Antonio has a vibrant culture and economy and is consistently ranked among the fastest-growing cities in the United States. America’s seventh-largest city offers opportunities in industries ranging from bioscience, financial services, aerospace, cybersecurity, energy and transportation manufacturing to healthcare. In 2016, San Antonio was named an All-America City by the National Civic League. We are Military City, USATM, home to crucial military commands supported by a patriotic citizenry. We welcome 34.4 million visitors annually who inject $13.6 billion annually into our economy, and UNESCO designated the city’s Spanish colonial missions as a World Heritage Site in 2015. Celebrating its 300th anniversary in 2018, San Antonio is a city with a storied past and an even brighter future. For more information, visit www.sanantonio.gov.