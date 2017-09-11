Protect Your Pets. Check the Chip

Submitted By Lisa Norwood

Pet microchip licenses are more than just the law in San Antonio…they’re the best way to increase the chances a lost or stolen pet will be reunited with their family! Since a microchip only protects your pet if the contact information is current, Animal Care Services reminds local pet owners to check on existing microchip information and ensure pets who are not microchipped get the one time injection today. Because microchips are a “one and done” lifetime ID for your pet, the microchip must have updated contact information listed in the chip manufacturer’s database, including a phone number and email address.

Pets microchipped through Animal Care Services should have current information on file with the shelter as well. A pet’s microchip number and the manufacturer’s 1-800 customer service numbers can be found on both the collar tag and paperwork received when the pet was chipped. Any veterinary office or animal shelter (including ACS) can also quickly scan your pet’s microchip and give you the number.

Free microchips are available for the pets of City of San Antonio residents anytime during regular business hours seven days a week. A picture ID and proof of residency are required.

Check out the pets for adoption, low cost resources and more at www.saacs.net.