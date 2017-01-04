Reagan Band Continues To Impress

Submitted By Cathy Reed

The Reagan Band has continued to impress judges and fans with their marching show this season. On October 22, the band competed in the University Scholastic League’s (UIL) 6A Region Marching Contest along and received all “1’s” earning them the Sweepstakes Award and advancing them to the UIL Area D Marching Contest on October 29 in Round Rock. There, they competed against 27 other 6A bands, placing first in the preliminary round and advancing to the finals.

The top 10 bands from preliminaries performed their shows for fans one more time in hopes of securing a spot in the top five qualifying them for UIL State. Once again, Reagan placed first, guaranteeing them a spot at state! The entire Reagan community wishes them the best of luck in their remaining competitions this season and is looking forward to bragging a little more about them next month!

Look for the results from the following competitions in the January edition of Welcome Home: Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional – November 4 and 5 at the Alamodome; UIL State Marching Competition – November 7 and 8 at the Alamodome; Bands of America Grand Nationals – November 9-12 in Indianapolis, IN.

Reagan Band would also like to thank all the sponsors who have hosted restaurant benefit days and nights for the band: Burger Fi and Barnes & Noble at La Cantera, Umix Frozen Yogurt, Jet’s Pizza, L Taco, Panda Express, Pinks Popcorn, MOD Pizza (who celebrated their Grand Opening with us) and Center Court Pizza & Brew.

If you are interested in sponsoring the band or hosting a restaurant benefit, please contact rbassociationfundraising@gmail.com