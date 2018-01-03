Reagan Band To March In 2018 Rose Parade

Submitted By Cathy Reed

On November 3 and 4, the Reagan Band competed at the Bands of America (BOA) San Antonio Super Regional against 68 outstanding bands from Texas and Indiana. This contest was considered by many to be the most competitive in BOA history! The band came away with one of the highest scores in school history and finished fifth overall.

The band then shifted their focus to begin preparing for their trip to Pasadena, California to march in the 2018 Rose Parade! It takes a lot of work to perfect a 110-degree turn in front of a worldwide audience and to develop the stamina to march five and a half miles! While in California, the students will also have the opportunity to march at Disneyland, view the parade floats, and perform their 2017 marching show one more time during “Bandfest.” Be sure to pick up a copy of the February issue of Welcome Home to read all about this very special and unique experience.

Even though marching season is coming to an end, the band still took part in a few final activities before the semester wrapped up. Right before Thanksgiving break, band members auditioned to earn a spot in the TMEA (Texas Music Educator’s Association) Region Band. A record 57 students made the Region Band and progressed to the next round of auditions hoping for a chance to audition at the Area contest in January. Reagan Color Guard has also begun the transition into their Winter Guard season. Both the JV and Varsity groups started rehearsing their shows and will start competitions in January. And in December, the band performed their annual Holiday Concert for family and friends.

The Reagan Band would like to thank BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Umix Frozen Yogurt and Jet’s Pizza for hosting restaurant benefits for the band in November and December, and also Mister Softee for their monthly fundraisers at Reagan High School. A special thank you to the band’s newest corporate sponsors: CareNow Urgent Care, Fossil Creek Complete Care, Chism and Selber Hart Investments, and Allstate Foundation. If you are interested in hosting a benefit at your restaurant or store, becoming a sponsor or simply want to support the band in their fundraising efforts as they travel to the Rose Parade and beyond, please email rbassociationfundraising@gmail.com.