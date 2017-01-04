Reagan Dancers And Band Unite As “One Love”

Submitted By Valeria Sisson and Cari Goodyear

Dance joining forces with the marching band is something fairly new in the band world and Reagan High School was the first to try this pairing in 2015. The combination has proven successful because everyone involved respects the importance of each element in the show: 1-Band (Music); 2-Choir (Music); 3-Guard (Visual); 4-Dance (Visual). When all four elements mix together, that’s when the magic happens.

“This merging of fortes opens up many possibilities for unique and impressive visual effects,” described Diamond Dancer Co-Colonel Karlie Burrell.

The Reagan dancers have added an element of surprise, technique, and size by sheer numbers to the already amazing and strong color guard.

“The dancers are able to act as another medium to express the show’s emotion,” explained Silver Star Colonel Katelyn Gutierrez.

The most important reason why the dancers elected to collaborate with the band is the opportunity to experience being a part of another outstanding Reagan fine arts program. A different perspective or approach can be hard to grasp when you have never marched in someone else’s shoes. This collaboration allows for the dancers to be a part of something new, different and greater than themselves. The experience has also given them a new appreciation for all of the hardworking students in both the band and guard. Everyone involved has a newfound respect for each other’s talent and commitment. Part of what education is all about is learning from experience!

As the Dance Director, personally, I wanted to work with and have the dancers work with the amazing team of band directors we have here at Reagan,” added Dance Director Sisson. “They have a lot to offer as educators and I can honestly say that I have learned quite a bit from watching them interact with students, teach and create, day in and day out.”

Reagan’s collaborative show, “One Love,” is about finding a common thread among everyone and anyone around you. The line in Human Family by Maya Angelou, “We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike,” embodies its true meaning. This message is articulated through the music, movement and color by every student and director involved with the show.

“One Love” and it’s collaborative nature is special because it unifies groups of people that typically operate within their own bubbles through that one common thread of love.

“It brings together friends and strangers and it’s amazing to be a small piece in this dynamic artistic production,” added Burrell.

“It’s all about community,” echoed Gutierrez.

For Reagan students to collaborate together for this long and at this level is a wonderful accomplishment.

“I hope everyone that sees the show feels a part of the experience and enjoys it just as much as we do,” concluded Sisson.