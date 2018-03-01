Reagan Diamond Dancers And Silver Stars Shine

Submtited By Leslie Lorenz

Ronald Reagan High School Varsity Diamond Dancers and Junior Varsity Silver Star Teams placed at the National level during the UDA Dance Competition held at the ESPN All-Sports Center in Orlando, Florida in February of 2018. The Diamond Dancer Varsity Team placed 12th nationally with a dynamic high kick routine, and the Junior Varsity Silver Stars placed 7th in the nation with an impressive hip hop dance. This is the first time for the Reagan High School Varsity Dance Team to make it to the finals at nationals, and it is the second year in a row for the Junior Varsity team to place in the finals.

Congratulations to both teams for their dedication, determination, and amazing dance skills that placed them among the top dance organizations in United States at one of the most prestigious dance competitions in the nation. A special thank you to Valeria Sisson, Dance Director, and Brooke McGilloway, Assistant Director, for inspiring the teams to train, compete, and win at the national level.