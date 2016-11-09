Reagan Theatre Welcomes 2016-2017 Season

Submitted by Lanise Bailey

The Reagan High School Theatre department is hard at work for the 2016-2017 season, bringing the Stone Oak community another year of outstanding productions. In October, audiences and the theatre group alike were immersed in the world of a 17th century puritan settlement in Nathanial Hawthorns’ classic, “The Scarlet Letter.” From the stage settings and the costumes, to the production team and the talented actors, the show was a tremendous success and another great example of the quality performances at Reagan High School.

Students and the community are in for another treat in November, as the theater department presents two productions simultaneously – “Our Town” and “The Liar.” Both plays will run November 15, 16, 17, and 18. Showtime begins at 7:00 p.m.

Guest directed by Suzanne Martin, former theater director for Johnson High School, “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder, is known as a landmark in American drama. The Pulitzer Prize-winning production tells the story of a fictional small town, Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire. Narrated by Reagan senior Nick Hone, Stage Manager, the audience will follow the Gibbs and Webb families, residents of Grover’s Corners, through twelve years of life changes. Through the young lovers, Emily Webb, played by Reagan senior Hailey Stephen; and George Gibbs, played by Reagan senior George Velez-Cue; their strong and loving parents, and the many other Grover’s Corners’ locals, Wilder delivers universal truths about what it means to be human.

Also in production in November, presented in the Black Box Theater, is the hilarious French farce, “The Liar” adapted from “Le Menteur” by Pierre Corneille by David Ives. It’s 1643 in Paris. Dorante, played by Reagan sophomore Ian Ahmed; is a charming young man who has but a single flaw: he cannot tell the truth. He meets Cliton, a manservant who cannot tell a lie, and falls in love with Clarice, played by Bella Reagan sophomore Campos; a charming young woman whom he mistakes for her friend Lucrece, played by Reagan sophomore Emma Esparda. What Dorante does not know is that Clarice is secretly engaged to his best friend Alcippe. His father is trying to get him married to Clarice, whom he thinks is Lucrece. Full of delicious language and wicked banter, hearts aflame with jealousy and aflutter with infatuation, multitudes of mistaken identities, and a few basic truths about money and status, “The Liar” is a delightful and silly romp through 17th century Paris.

These two productions would not be possible without the talent and hard work from the entire theater department and the direction of James Kaiser, Technical Director. The Reagan Theatre technical students will be busy creating the stage settings for both plays, managing lighting and sound, creating costumes, and a myriad of other behind the scenes responsibilities that enable the show to go off without a hitch. The cumulative effort and dedication to this craft helps make all this possible.

And of course, the talented and watchful eye of Gloria Robinson, or “G-Rob, as she is known to all the students is the key to Reagan theatre’s outstanding productions. This will be G-Robs sixteenth and final year as Theater Director at Reagan. She announced earlier this year that she is ready to retire and spend time enjoying her family. To say she will be missed would be a huge understatement, but everyone in the Reagan Theater family and beyond wish her all the best. Her hard work, dedication and the love she has given to this program will never be forgotten. Her legacy will live on and on.

Join Regan theatre for a November production of “Our Town” in the Reagan Auditorium and “The Liar” in the Black Box Theater, running simultaneously from November 15, 16, 17, and 18 at 7:00 p.m. For tickets please visit http://www.reaganstage.org