Retired Teacher Meetings Back In Session

Submitted By Kenneth Lynn

School has begun and so has a new year for the 2018-2019 North San Antonio Retired Teachers Association (NSARTA). The association’s first meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at San Pedro Presbyterian Church located at 14900 San Pedro, between Bitters and Brookhollow. Coffee and snacks will be served in the church’s fellowship hall beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 10:00 a.m. by NSARTA President Paul Cwiklik.

Mr. Tim Lee, Texas Retired Teachers Association Executive Director, will serve as September’s guest speaker. Health care is still a major concern to retirees. Mr. Lee will provide the latest information on this topic and all other issues related to retired teachers. Mr. Lee is an extremely dynamic speaker as well as a very “hands-on” Executive Director who strives to meet with each Retired Teachers Unit throughout the state of Texas each year.

All NSARTA meetings will be held the third Wednesday of each month from September until May. All retired educators are invited to attend the meetings, whether you retired from a San Antonio District or elsewhere. Don’t hesitate to bring a fellow educator or two along with you. NSARTA meetings are always informative, entertaining, friendly, and fun. There’s even a chance to win a door prizes!

Members and guests can find ample parking in the back of the church. All meetings are adjourned no later than noon with most ending before that. If you have any questions, please call Judy Lynn, Immediate Past President, at 210 341-8012.