Run With The Champions At Cibolo Green

Submitted By Jocelyn Zajicek

Champions Run the Earth on April 21, 2018 is truly an event for all ages. In addition to a 5K run/walk and 3/4-mile Fun Run, the event will include fitness demonstrations, children activities and a vendor expo. All activities are free and open to the community from 8:00-11 a.m. (fees apply to register for the 5K and Fun Run). The course for Champions Run the Earth will begin and end at Cibolo Green Elementary School!

Not only does this event support health and wellness, but it also brings the community together. All proceeds from Champions Run the Earth benefit various charities the school supports throughout the year including Bulverde Area Humane Society, Guide Dogs of Texas, San Antonio Food Bank, NEISD Clothes Closet, Fischer House, Children’s Methodist Hospital – Child Cancer Ward.

Medals will be awarded to the top overall male and female, and the top three males and females in the following 5K age categories: 11-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; 70+

All Fun Run participants will receive a Spirit Stick.

All fitness levels can participate. You can run or walk the Fun Run or 5K. Join a neighborhood running group to train before the event. Everyone is welcomed to check out the various vendors that will be on site.

If you can’t attend, still consider registering as all proceeds benefit various charities. If you register in time, you can still receive a commemorative t-shirt and goody bag! Volunteer opportunities are also available for all levels, talents and time. Please email jzajic@neisd.net or visit website www.championsruntheearth.weebly.co