Running For Rex

On May 7, 2013, Leticia and Pete Van de Putte suffered an unimaginable tragedy. They lost their baby, Rex Neal Van de Putte, to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Baby Rex was a perfectly healthy, smiling, and thriving baby. The Van de Putte’s were devastated and stunned by his death on that horrific Tuesday morning.

In an effort to commemorate his brief time with us, and to act proactively and

positively in Rex’s memory, the family organized and sponsored the annual Walk/Run

for Rex. All proceeds from this event benefit the programs and services of the Southwest SIDS Research Institute, a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) agency. Their mission is to end unexpected infant mortality through education, support, medical services, and research. SWSIDS is committed to identifying ways to reduce the risk, and ultimately prevent these tragic losses.

With the help of great supporters like you, last year’s run helped serve 2,775 people including providing 350 PAC N Plays, over 1000 Safe Sleep Kits and over 300+ home visits.

And it’s working! When the Van de Puttes began the Rex’s Run initiative, Bexar County was

experiencing a crib death every 12-14 days with over two dozen fatalities. That number has now been cut in half to one every 4 weeks!

This year’s Walk/Run for Rex will be held on Saturday, October 6 at Valero Energy Corporation. Help keep this good work going and end SIDS in Bexar County! Sponsorship opportunities are available! For more information, please visit www.walkrunforrex.com.