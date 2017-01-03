When the Saints Go Marching In

Submitted By Mary Delaney

One program unique to Holy Spirit Catholic School is their “mass buddy” program. Beginning in late September, students in grades 5-8 were paired with students in lower grades in order to encourage the formation of a very special bond. The pairs not only sit together during mass every week, but also participate in activities with their mass buddy throughout the year.

One particular project took place on All Saints Day in October. Seventh graders met weekly with their first grade buddy to pick a saint, take measurements for their costumes, and researching their chosen saint. After practices and rehearsals were complete, the day finally has finally arrived.

The school community and parents were all in attendance at mass on November 2 to witness their “saintly” son or daughter process in, donning a costume which emulated the clothing their saint might have worn. The young saints walked down the aisle, pausing for the cameras. After mass was over, the saints and their buddies made their way back up to the front of the church, stopping below the altar to read a short description of their saint, after which the assembly was instructed to respond with “Pray for Us.” Once all of the saints had the opportunity to introduce themselves, they weaved their way toward the back of the church. At this time, music began playing, allowing the crowd of proud parents, grandparents, and the rest of the school to get one final glimpse of this special group. Together, with their buddy by their side, the saints proceeded up the aisle as the song “The Saints Go Marching In” played in the background.

Although the formal presentation is over, the project will not be complete until the seventh graders finish and present a handmade book about their chosen saint to the first graders later this semester. Mrs. Emily Garza, a new first grade teacher to Holy Spirit and current parent of two middle schoolers, was very pleased with the seventh graders participation in the special project.

“It’s really neat because our first graders get to keep the costumes that the seventh graders and their parents made,” she said.

Collages of past All Saints Day celebrations adorn the hallways of Holy Spirit, so that all can see the friendships and bonds formed at Holy Spirit Catholic School.