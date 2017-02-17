Scholarship Opportunity Available

Submitted By Susan Hancock

Assistance League® of San Antonio, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all volunteer organization, is accepting applications for its 2017 Scholarship Program, which serves the educational needs of higher education students. Full-time junior and senior college students enrolled at local colleges and universities are eligible to apply.

Applications are available at the school’s financial aid office or online at www.assistanceleague.org/san-antonio. To be considered, the application must be postmarked no later than Friday, March 31, 2017, and sent to Assistance League of San Antonio, Scholarship Chairman, Box 13130, San Antonio, TX 78201.