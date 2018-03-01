Smiling Johnson Students Receive Scholarships

Submitted By Diane Valderama

Two Johnson High School students were recently selected as 2017-2018 Miss Smile and Miss Smile First Runner Up. The Miss Smile contest is sponsored by the San Antonio District Dental Society Alliance.

Denhi Ekiaka Rodriguez was selected as Miss Smile San Antonio. Denhi is a Johnson High School Senior and will attend the University of Texas at San Antonio this fall where she will major in biology. She plans on going to medical school at UT Health Science Center to study to become a neonatologist.

“I was very honored to receive the Miss Smile Award, and I am very grateful to my orthodontist, Dr. Maria Atique, for helping me on my journey to a beautiful smile!” commented Denhi.

Grace Valderama is also a senior at Johnson High School. Grace was chosen as Miss Smile First Runner Up. She will attend the University of Texas at Austin as a Human Ecology Honors student majoring in nutrition at the College of Natural Sciences. Grace plans to become a registered dietician.

“I appreciate my orthodontist, Dr. Moore, and the many dentists who cared for me at Stone Oak Pediatric Dentistry including Dr. Susie and Dr. Courtney,” Grace stated. “My smile is something I love to share with everyone!”

As Miss Smile, Denhi received a $600 college scholarship and will represent the Alliance by promoting dental health at several community events during the year. First and Second Runners Up each received a $300 college scholarship.