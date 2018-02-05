Smithson Valley High Standout Signs With TCU

Submitted By Jason Gordon

On December 20, Smithson Valley High School senior Trevon Moehrig-Woodard received a full scholarship offer from Texas Christian University and signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career with the Horned Frogs.

Moehrig-Woodard was a three-year starter at defensive back for Smithson Valley, setting the school record for interceptions in a single season as a sophomore with seven.

As a senior, he reached rarified air, as he was named All-District on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. He helped lead the Rangers to the District 27-6A title and a win in the bi-district playoffs. In 2015, he helped SVHS reach the State Quarterfinals.

“TCU is a great fit for Trevon,” said SVHS head coach Larry Hill. “He wanted to stay close to home. What better program than one like TCU that is consistently battling for the Big 12 title and has established itself on the national stage.”

On offense during his junior and senior seasons, Moehrig-Woodard caught 15 touchdown passes and racked up 1,100 receiving yards. He also rushed for five touchdowns and tallied more than 400 rushing yards.

Moehrig-Woodard also holds the school record for kickoff returns, averaging more than 32 yards per return while finding the end zone four times, as well as punt returns, averaging more than 18 yards per return while scoring four touchdowns.

“We tried to get him qualified to drive the bus or sell popcorn at the concession stand but we couldn’t,” Hill joked. “He did just about everything else for us.”