Smithson Valley Student Selected To All-State Jazz Ensemble

Submitted By Jason Gordon

In December, Smithson Valley High School student Ian Weidmann was selected to the Texas All-State Jazz Ensemble as Second Alto Saxophone.

“That means out of the thousands of students statewide who auditioned this school year, Ian was selected as the second best Alto Saxophone player in Texas,” said Matt Boening, SVHS Band Director.

Weidmann will now perform at the prestigious Texas Music Educators Association Convention in February in San Antonio. His achievement was recognized at Comal ISD’s December 14 School Board meeting.