STEM Students Go To China

Special To Welcome Home

Twenty-seven North East ISD student ambassadors traveled to China from July 1-10 for a special program through Summer of Service (SOS), a nonprofit dedicated to educating youth through community service and travel abroad.

More than 8,000 miles apart, the cities of Wuxi and San Antonio have officially formed bonds of friendship through citizen diplomacy. Twenty-five of the 27 students came from NEISD’s STEM Academy, and the remaining two came from the International School of the Americas, both based on the Lee High School Campus.

SOS and the STEM Academy have worked together as partners on service projects for nearly three years. Dr. Alcala reported, “I am grateful SOS, a local non-profit, has partnered with us (STEM Academy) to provide joint ventures for our students to serve their community, with the added bonus of developing a rich, international perspective. SOS works with us to enrich our students’ perspective of the STEM fields across the globe, as well as the importance of responsible citizenship. The best part is that SOS is open to all youth, ages 12-18, here in the San Antonio area.”

The students met with their counterparts from the Jinqiao Bilingual Experimental School and gave a presentation in Chinese about life in San Antonio, while providing San Antonio- themed gifts, like salsa and San Antonio Spurs gear. The SOS students prepared for this experience during the school year by attending Chinese language and culture classes and through service events in San Antonio.

“This trip was beyond what I imagined,” said Christian Valerio, one of the STEM student ambassadors. Another STEM student, Aidan Brockman said, ” Not only were the tourist sites amazing, but we got to be a part of the culture itself! Just being able to experience how they live, how they speak, and making those connections with the people, is what I will treasure the most.”

The SOS student ambassadors visited a special needs facility as a service event in China.

They then met with government officials from the City of Wuxi, and were treated to a traditional

Wuxi dinner. They were briefed on Wuxi’s economic development plans and asked questions of the officials. “The Wuxi leaders treated us like celebrities,” said Cristan Gutierrez, student ambassador, “and visiting the Wuxi schools was the highlight of my trip. I can't wait to share my city with Wuxi ambassadors next summer.”

Later, the students traveled to Beijing, where they were the first group to be briefed in the new American Center inside the US Embassy, Beijing. They also scaled the Great Wall of China and toured the Forbidden City. Their trip started in Shanghai, where they visited the Yu Gardens and explored Shanghai’s bustling streets and markets.

“I’m so proud of our (NEISD) students for representing San Antonio so well on this trip,” said Amir Samandi, Executive Director and Founder of SOS. “They got outside their comfort zones and learned so much about the Chinese culture, and in the process, I believe they learned more about themselves.”