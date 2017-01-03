Support Special Olympics Of Texas

Submitted by Anna Twitty

You’re invited to an exceptional event supporting Special Olympic Athletes in and around San Antonio! On Sunday, December 4, join the Special Olympics of Texas for a wine tasting event paired with a selection of SMOKE – The Restaurant’s fine foods. SMOKE’s is located at 1170 East Commerce. Explore your taste buds with elegant wines paired with the city’s best BBQ!

The event will be held from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. There will be multiple food, beer and wine tasting stations. Your attendance will help support more than 10,400 Special Olympic athletes in the San Antonio area. For more details, visit www.sotx.org/sawinetasting or contact Anna Twitty (atwitty@sotx.org) at 210-530-9898. Tickets can be purchased at the door.