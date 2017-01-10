SV Girls’ Volleyball Seniors Honored

Submitted By Kelley Brodbeck

All eight seniors on Smithson Valley’s Varsity Volleyball team have received Academic All-State honors from the Texas Girls Coaches Association, a statewide organization composed, designed and governed by coaches of girls athletics.

To qualify for this honor, each student athlete was required to have a cumulative GPA of 94 or higher from her freshman through junior year. Only seniors are qualified for this high academic athletic honor.

Smithson Valley would like to congratulate each of the following talented young ladies who have put in the work both inside the classroom and on the court.

Sofi Thomas

Maja Kaiser

Tenley Housler

Bekah Brodbeck

Madeline Ferguson

Ashley Najvar

Macy Berg

Ariana Martinez