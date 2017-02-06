SVHS Baseball Players Sign

Submitted By Jason Gordon

Wendy and David Galvan and little brother Luke, and Smithson Valley High School head baseball coach Chad Koehl, were all smiles as SVHS senior Cade Galvan signed a national letter of intent to continue his playing career at Odessa College. Galvan played varsity since his sophomore year with the Rangers, and has been a valuable utility man for Koehl’s squad, playing second base, outfield and designated hitter. Galvan was named honorable mention All-District after his junior year, where be batted .319 and scored 23 runs during the season. Coach Koehl said Galvan should also see some time on the pitcher’s mound during his senior season at SVHS. Another SVHS baseball player, senior pitcher and first baseman, Garrett Egli also signed a national letter of intent to play at Midland College. Egli was limited by injuries during his junior season, but SVHS head coach Chad Koehl expects big things from him this spring. “He should be one of our top two or three pitchers this year,” Koehl said. “We need him to throw a bunch of innings for us. If he stays healthy, I think he has a chance to have a really good college career.”