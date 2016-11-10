SVHS Navy JROTC Recognized By CISD Board

Submitted by Jason Gordon

The Comal ISD Board of Trustees and superintendent Andrew Kim recognized the Smithson Valley High School Navy Junior ROTC Unit at its regularly scheduled meeting on September 29 at the Support Services Building in New Braunfels for being named the Best Unit in Area 10 for the third time in the past four years. Area 10 includes almost all of the state of Texas.

To earn this prestigious honor, the JROTC Unit is judged on multiple things such as community service, competitive drill teams and plans after high school such as college.

In the past seven years, SVHS students have earned more than 55 ROTC scholarships or Academy appointments. Commander (Ret.) Vince Quidachay has been at the helm of the SVHS JROTC program for the past seven years where it has grown from 105 students to about 260 students, the second-largest Navy JROTC program in the state.