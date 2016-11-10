SVHS Teacher Named Teacher Of The Year

Submitted by Jason Gordon

Ann Massey, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Smithson Valley High School, was recognized as the Region V Teacher of the Year at the summer Family and Consumer Sciences Teachers Association of Texas (FCSTAT) Professional Development Conference.

Massey is the coordinator for the Career Preparation and Education and Training programs at Smithson Valley High School. The goal of this program is to make students career and college ready. Under her supervision at SVHS over the past 15-plus years, the Career Preparation program has grown from one class to three. In the afternoon, she supervises her Career Preparation students working part-time jobs in Boerne, New Braunfels, San Antonio and Bulverde.

“Massey’s situation is very unique,” said fellow SVHS teacher Wendy McCuiston. “Most career prep coordinators teach only in the community where their students work, but because our school district is so large, Ann travels hundreds of miles each month to supervise her students in their work place. At each site she has a working relationship with the supervisors and receives numerous calls looking for quality employees. As a result, the students are very accountable and strive to maintain the integrity of the program. She runs a superior program that is recognized statewide.”

In addition, many of her students are employed in the Comal Independent School District’s after school program.

Massey also started the “Ready, Set, Teach” program at SVHS in 2007, which prepares students interested in the teaching profession. The program even gives high school juniors and seniors internships in different classrooms from kindergarten through high-school level classes.

“It’s incredible to look back and see that we’ve grown so many current teachers starting right here with this awesome program,” Massey said. “Some of the students that started out in Ready, Set, Teach are teaching in Comal ISD and many other districts around the state.”

Massey has also given presentations at the local and statewide conference level on various subjects such as test writing, how to implement education and training programs, Ready, Set, Teach, and the 21st-Century Learner.

In addition, Massey has coached several individuals to regional and state appearances, and helped lead four students to national titles in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competitions during her career.

“I believe Ann Massey has accomplished all that she has because she is a great, nurturing human being, who very much cares about her students and their futures,” said Becky Walker, Comal ISD director of college and career readiness. “She’s a very strong communicator who shows respect for all people. It’s no wonder people come from across the state for her guidance. She’s a real visionary in her field.”