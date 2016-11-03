Taking Science Lab to the Great Outdoors

Submitted by Mary Delaney

There is a whole other unique aspect to learning that can only be unearthed when students are given the opportunity to immerse themselves in subject matter and really get their hands dirty! This is exactly what happened when Holy Spirit Catholic School’s eighth grade class took a field trip to Texas Tech University’s satellite campus in Junction, TX.

Mrs. Rita Martinez, Eighth Grade Honors Science T eacher, cultivated the idea for a field trip so that her students could really apply what they had been learning in the classroom. Mrs. Martinez, who just began her sixth year teaching at Holy Spirit, suggested the trip after her experience of taking a group from her previous school, Rolling Hills Academy. Mr. Mark Willis, another science teacher at Holy Spirit, was also present for the excursion.

The group was fortunate to be blessed with amazing weather on the day of their big adventure! The eighth grade stude nts were engaged throughout the day during two outdoor excursions. The students first participated in an Aquatic Biology session which entailed stepping foot into the S. Llano River to gather samples of macro-invertebrates. Students were then able to examine and identify their “catch” of specimens using a dissecting microscope.

The second activity of the day was entitled “Quail CSI.” Students became actual investigators for TTU as they tried to determine what had been predating quail in the area. The studen ts investigated several fielded areas of quail nests.

“Our eighth graders were engaged in learning throughout the day,” said Mrs. Martinez. “This field trip was a success.”

In addition to Mr. Willis and Mrs. Martinez, eighth grade advisors Mrs. Ardie Herring and Mrs. Teri Clay served as chaperones as well as Principal Margaret Webb, and current Holy Spirit parent Mr. Lamberto Balli. The day was long and entailed plenty of hard work but was worth every minute, according to teachers. TTU staff were also thrilled to host their young guests.

“The students were awesome and teachers, administrators and parents were fabulous,” said Koy Coffer, Administrator and Coordinator at TTU Outdoor School. “I wish we could clone your group to teach others.”