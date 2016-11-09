Tex Hill Middle Supports Veterans

Submitted by Rebecca Engle

The Tex Hill Middle School Student Council is gearing up for their second annual fundraiser in support of the Honor Flight Network through Honor Flight San Antonio. Honor Flight is a non-profit organization dedicated to provide America’s Veterans transportation to Washington, D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and their friends.

Tex Hill’s fundraiser will run October 11 through November 11 with the goal of raising at least $1,500, the cost of sending one soldier on a flight to Washington. The money collected will be used to sponsor a WWII Veteran. All donations are accepted, from spare change collected by students to larger donations from parents, staff and the public. The fundraiser will close with a Veteran’s Day Celebration on November 11 at the school where students will host a dinner to honor veterans working with the program and announce the amount of money raised for the next Honor Flight in May 2017.

Last year, Tex Hill’s Student Council raised enough money to send Major Bill Roberts on the Honor Flight trip. An Army Air Corps pilot himself, Major Roberts actually knew David Lee “Tex” Hill, the school’s namesake. Major Roberts, 92 years old, was captured in Poland and interrogated by the opposition. He was held as a POW for over 11 months. He refused to release information and was thrown in solitary confinement before he was finally liberated.

Tex Hill Middle School and the Student Council are honored and excited to continue their work with the Honor Flight organization. Tex Hill Tigers pride themselves on being fearless leaders and we are honored to support our veterans and fellow fearless leaders.