Thousand Oaks Students Learn To Be Buddies, Not Bullies

Submitted By Jenness Davidson

In honor of Bullying Prevention Month, Brookhollow HEB paid a visit to Thousand Oaks Elementary to share a lesson with all second grade students. The HEB Buddy helped students understand how to “Be a Buddy, Not a Bully.” Students shared their perception of what makes a “bully;” someone who intentionally and repeatedly harms another. They also gave examples of how words and actions can hurt each other’s feelings, and how, unfortunately, they can come out of their mouths too easily.

To help better understand the concept, students experienced a wonderful analogy using a paper plate and a tube of toothpaste. They were asked to squeeze out all the toothpaste onto the plate. They proclaimed that it was easy to do. Then they tried to put all the toothpaste back into the tube! That was not so easy. The second graders then realized how easy it can be to hurt someone’s feelings, but how difficult it can be to take those words and actions back. A great lesson was learned.

Thousand Oaks students have now been challenged to stand up for others, inspire friendship and kindness, and set an example of outstanding leadership. Second grade teachers will nominate students who demonstrate these traits to be recognized with the HEB Buddy League Student Advocate Award. In the spring, HEB will choose students from across the state to be recognized for their “Buddy” characteristics.