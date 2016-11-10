Timberwood Park Student Gives Back

Submitted by Jason Gordon

Logan Coke is an extraordinary youngster. Although she’s just entering first grade, Logan is mature beyond her years.

Every other year for her birthday, this Timberwood Park Elementary student asks for gifts of food donations instead of toys. She then makes a donation to the local Food Bank. Logan’s most recent donation to the local San Antonio Food Bank was during her birthday over the summer.

When Cathy Trevino, Timberwood Park student records specialist, asked her how she felt about doing such a wonderful thing for the community, Logan responded, “It feels good. It’s wonderful to be able to think about friends that may not have enough food to feed their family.”

Her sister Kenly, a third-grade student at Timberwood Park, has also made donations to the Food Bank in the past.

“Thanks goes out to Logan, Kenly and the Coke family,” said Kim Lyssy, Timberwood Park Elementary. “This is perfect example of thinking win-win, which is one of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” This is an extension of our “The Leader in Me” grant that has helped turn Timberwood Park’s students into leaders on campus and in the community.”