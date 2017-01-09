Tips To Keep The School Year Productive

The first couple months of a new school year provide opportunities for your family to form the best possible habits resulting in a productive year. Every child is different in their learning habits, so here are some ideas to try to keep each child going strong all year long.

1. Designate a time of day for homework: Establishing a routine ensures that your child knows when to work on their homework each day. Putting them to work after school will allow them to get their homework done quickly so they can still have time to play with friends or watch TV with the family. It will also prevent cramming at the end of the night.

2. Provide them with a planner. Give your student the option to use a scheduling planner to keep all their projects and assignments in order. They will be able to write down notes from the teacher about important dates, and they can color code assignment due dates, test days, or other significant school days.

3. Create a designated study room. The home can provide your children with many distractions. Creating a space away from the TV and other toys will allow the child to focus on the project or assignment needing completion. Decorate the space with school supplies and encouraging posters to promote a positive attitude towards studying.

4. Support strong time management. At the beginning of each week, sit down with your child and discuss the projects and homework they have been assigned for the week, and create a schedule for what should be worked on each day. This will prevent last minute scrambling and cramming, and will start a great pattern of managed study habits for future years of schooling.

5. Encourage your child to ask for help. Make sure your child knows when to ask for help. Assistance can come from other students, their teachers, tutors, or you as the parent. Letting them know it’s okay to ask for help early on will teach them seek out resources when they need help. Knowledge is power, and if they struggle in a specific subject, getting help when needed will benefit them in the long term.

6. Find out what works for your child. Does your child remember information more after writing it down, saying it out loud, or reviewing flashcards? Test out different options and encourage regular usage of the tactics that work for your child.

7. Be in contact with the teacher. Try to regularly connect with your child’s teacher. This opens up the doors of communication right away, allowing you the opportunity to find out what is and is not working for your child in the classroom. Knowing what’s working in the classroom will help you create a safe study environment for your child in the home.

8. Encourage your child to get involved. Encouraging your child to raise their hand and be an active learner in the classroom is a great way for them to retain information more efficiently. They will be looked at in a more positive light by their peers as well as their teachers, and it may be easier for them to recall specific classroom lessons or activities when needed.

There are many ways you can promote healthy study habits for your child. These are tips that will benefit them long-term. If your child is struggling with any specific subject, the earlier you act, the easier it is to get back on track.

The staff at College Tutors can recommend strategies for homework help, study skills, essay writing and college test prep. Contact us at 210-202-0303 or email nwsanantonio@collegetutors.com. We will be happy to answer your questions and recommend a personalized approach for your child.