TMI Announces Homecoming Court

Submitted by Paula Allen

Jeremy Clark and Ana Paula Velasco, seniors at TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas, were crowned Homecoming King and Queen on October 15 during halftime at the school’s Homecoming football game against St. Joseph High School of Victoria.

Both are members of the Texas Military Institute Corps of Cadets; Velasco is battalion commander, and Clark is a company executive officer.

Other Homecoming Court representatives announced were: seniors Emory Gordon, Noah McLaughlin, Austin Miller and Christin Solitaire; juniors Alec Bassett and Mariana Rodriguez; sophomores Anne Notzon and Cody Trevino; freshmen Bailey Dietzmann and Malikai Wickley; eighth graders Mikaela Mumme and Estefan Zorilla; seventh graders Connor Lafreeda and Natalie Lashway; and sixth graders Mark Ervin and Maria Kyle.

TMI’s Homecoming King and Queen are chosen by a vote of the student body. Class representatives are elected by their classmates.