TMI Announces New Headmaster

Submitted By Paula Allen

A former chaplain has been chosen to become the 31st headmaster of TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas. The Rt. Rev. Gary R. Lillibridge, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas, announced Nov. 30 that the Rev. Scott Brown would be the school’s next headmaster, succeeding John W. Cooper, Ph. D., who will retire May 31 after five years in the post. He will be the first clergy member to serve as TMI headmaster since 1989, when the Rev. Dr. Clifford S. Waller completed a two-year term. After serving from 2004 to 2007 as chaplain at TMI, Brown has been rector of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church and School, where he led a capital campaign that raised $3,700,000. During his tenure at St. Alban’s, the church experienced a 38-percent increase in Sunday attendance, the school’s enrollment rose by nearly 20 percent, and the operating budget has grown by 45 percent. Brown earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Houston in Victoria and a master’s of divinity from the University of the South (Sewanee). He also previously served as assistant rector at St. David’s Episcopal Church and School in San Antonio. He will return to TMI on March 1, 2017, working alongside Cooper through the end of the year. His wife Kimberly, a physician’s assistant, and their sons Parker, 13, and Christopher, 11, will join him this coming summer.

Founded in 1893 by the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas, TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas is a private, co-educational, college-preparatory school for grades 6-12, with optional military (JROTC) and boarding programs. For information, visit www.tmi-sa.org or call 698-7171.