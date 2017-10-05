TMI Athletics Give Back To Hurricane Victims

TMI Athletics Excel, Give Back

Submitted By Paula Allen

The varsity volleyball team of TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas took first place in the Hill Country Invitational Tournament, held August 25-26 at Hill Country Christian School (HCCS) in San Marcos.

The Panthers competed among eight participating schools, including Austin Veritas, Bulverde Living Rock, Geneva School of Boerne, HCCS and San Marcos Academy. TMI clinched the championship with a 25.20-25.17 win over Veritas.

In September, members of the varsity cheerleading squad of TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas took part in Harvey Relief Sunday on September 10 at Spring Creek United Methodist Church in Fair Oaks Ranch.

With TMI Head Cheer Coach Amanda Quiroga, juniors Callie Fraser and August Schmidt and seniors Caroline Peterson, Mariana Rodriguez and Catherine Schroeder helped with an effort that packaged more than 30,000 meals and hygiene kits for those in need after Hurricane Harvey displaced residents of Houston, the Texas Coast and coastal islands.

“We had a great day of serving and leading,” said Quiroga.