TMI Awards New Scholarships

The Episcopal School of Texas has named Molly Dauer and Maria Kyle recipients of the school’s first Lillibridge Scholarship awards. The merit scholarship, to be given annually to two new students, provides $5,000 each year for tuition from sixth through eighth grades. Recipients must be rising sixth graders with a record of high academic achievement and participation in extracurricular activities who have demonstrated excellent character.

Dauer previously attended Bulverde Creek Elementary School, where she earned an A average in the gifted and talented program, was a peer mediator and a member of ALE (Adaptive Learning Education) Buddies, a group that aids special-needs students. As starting pitcher of her McAllister Park Little League softball team, she made the All-Star Team for her age group. She is the daughter of TMI alumnus Michael “Bitz” Dauer, a member of the class of 1994.

Kyle was a student at St. Luke’s Episcopal School, where she earned an A average, received gold medals for high scores in the National Mythology Exam and was twice nominated for Education in Action, a leadership-development program. Her artworks were selected for display in the Episcopal Schools Art Exhibit at Diocesan Council held earlier this year in McAllen. She is the sister of Amanda, Joseph and Ryan Kyle, who all attend TMI.

The name of the scholarship honors the Rt. Rev. Gary R. Lillibridge, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas, who has served as chairman of TMI’s Board of Governors since 2006. As bishop, Bishop Lillibridge oversees 90 congregations and 27 schools; before his consecration in 2004, he served in several parishes that included schools. He earned his undergraduate degree in education from Texas State University, which recognized him in 2010 as a Distinguished Alumnus. Bishop Lillibridge and his wife Catherine are the parents of TMI alumni Amy and Thomas, members of the classes of 2010 and 2011.

For more information about the Lillibridge Scholarship, please contact the TMI Admissions Office at (210) 698-7171.

Founded in 1893 by the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas, TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas is a private, co-educational, college-preparatory school for grades 6-12, with optional military (JROTC) and boarding programs. For information, visit www.tmi-sa.org or call 698-7171.