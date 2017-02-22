TMI Robotics Takes First On Road To Regionals

Submitted By Paula Allen

The Rowdy Robots team from TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas won the first place Championship Award at the FLL (FIRST Lego League) Robotics Tournament held January 21 at Fredericksburg Elementary School in Fredericksburg. The meet drew teams from other Gillespie County schools as well as from Bandera and San Antonio.

Competitors have worked since early last fall to build, test and program a robot within this season’s theme of Animal Allies, a challenge based on animal/human interactions.

Members of the TMI team included eighth graders Tyler Cunningham, Ashton Dietzmann, John Fera, Tres Gaiser of Fair Oaks Ranch, Jackson Gordon, Mikae Mumme, Jacob Perez, Trey Rucker of Boerne and Newton Tran. This win qualified them to advance to the Regional Texas Alamo FLL Championship Tournament in March.

Another TMI robotics team, the Pink Panthers, competed in a qualifying tournament February 4.