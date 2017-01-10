TMI Student Tapped For Elite Band

Submitted By Paula Allen

Ethan Arellano, a junior at TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas, was chosen for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) District and Region Band. Arellano, who plays the oboe, won the second-chair position for his instrument as a result of the TMEA’s Dec. 2 auditions at Stevens High School. He will participate in the Region 29 5A Band Concert to be held Jan. 28, 2017, at Boerne Champion High School. He also will advance to the All Area auditions Jan. 7, 2017, at the University of Texas at Austin and will have the opportunity to qualify for the TMEA All-State Band.

Arellano plays in the TMI Band and was the recipient last spring of the Director’s Award, an honor given annually in recognition of diligence, dedication and musical excellence as a performing Upper School bandsman and soloist. He also was among the TMI students chosen last year to represent the school at the Independent Schools Association of the Southwest (ISAS) Arts Festival. Stay tuned for updates on Allerano’s progress. He has already kicked off 2017 with a bang.