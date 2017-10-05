TMI Student Wins Top Awards At Horse Show

Submitted By Paula Allen

Hanna Olaussen, a freshman at TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas, earned top awards at two horse shows in August. At the American Quarter Horse Association Youth World Championship, held August 4-12 in Oklahoma City, she and her horse Wearin’ Only Moonlite (“Moonshine”), won Horsemanship Level 2, a class with more than 150 competitors. They also won bronze in Western Pleasure level 2 and in Western Pleasure level 3.

Olaussen also participated in the Western all-around events at the National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA) World Championships, held August 13-20 in Tulsa where she and Moonshine were Reserve World Champion in Novice Youth Showmanship at halter and were bronze winners in Youth Horsemanship.

The American Quarter Horse Association, headquartered in Amarillo, is the world’s largest equine breed registry and membership organization.

The National Snaffle Bit Association, located in Gurnee, Ill., sponsors equine programs and events to grow the show horse community to the benefit of horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors.