TMI’s Costa Rica Mission Trip Expands Students’ Horizons

Submitted By Paula Allen A group of Upper School students from TMI – The Episcopal School of Texas spent May 29-June 4 in Jaco, Costa Rica, on a mission trip that gave them opportunities to help others and to further their own spiritual journeys.

The school’s annual Servant Leader Adventure took them to a resort community where they worked at helping local agencies and engaged with the region’s natural beauties in their downtime.

Led by the Rev. Nathan Bostian, TMI chaplain, and Tracy Carter, director of academic support, the students stayed at a base camp in Jaco and spent most days in service projects with local organizations.

The group worked at the Ocean’s Edge Ministry Base, a community center that supports and facilitates local ministries and positive community activities and cross-cultural missions. There, the students helped prepare the organization’s retreat center for renovation to host an orphanage from another city.

The TMI team also cleared rubble and overgrowth from Jaco’s Invu Park, making way for a church to hold Vacation Bible School and after-school programs at the site. Partnering with a local church, the students fed homeless people who suffer from addictions, pouring drinks and handing out plates of rice, beans and bread.

At Casa Fe, a surf youth ministry, the TMI students got to try out jumping waves on boogie boards. They swam at Baldi Hot Springs and La Fortuna waterfall and took a scenic drive to hike in the mountains and to see the Arenal Volcano. The students also visited a woodworking shop that trains young men to learn a trade and make products to sell. and heard testimony from Jiro Perez Quiros, a world champion surfer who grew up in Jaco; and from a young female missionary from Texas who works with a church there.

The Costa Rica adventure gave the visiting teens “a chance to step away from the hustle and bustle of our daily lives and just let go,” said TMI rising senior Jacob Carter, a veteran of four mission trips. “This puts us in a situation where we are no longer worrying about what the next day will bring. We are entirely committed to the service we are doing in the present.”