UTSA Architecture Students Unveil Public Art Installation

Submitted By Kelly Saunders

On May 11, students from The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) College of Architecture, Construction and Planning joined District 1 City Councilman Roberto C. Treviño, the Center City Development & Operations Department (CCDO), the American Institute of Architects (AIA) San Antonio Chapter and Centro San Antonio to unveil a public art installation on the Houston Street Garage located at 240 E. Houston Street.

“I want to recognize the thoughtfulness and creativity the UTSA architecture students put into the design of El Baile de Lucia,” said District 1 City Councilman Roberto C. Treviño. “We are proud to showcase their artwork downtown as public art adds to the vibrancy of our lives and make us a city in which people want to live and work.”

Students in the UTSA College of Architecture, Construction and Planning’s Nexus Lab designed the public art installation, El Baile de Lucia, under the guidance of studio instructor Armando Araiza. El Baile de Lucia is inspired by the Jarabe Tapatío, a traditional Mexican folkloric dance. Jarabe is derived from a word meaning “herb mixture”, which Nexus Lab interprets as the mixture of cultures in San Antonio. The art piece, inspired by the rhythmic movement of a ballet folklorico dress, is a representation of the city’s cultural blending. The traditional Mexican dresses are highly detailed with bright colors that represent native, regional flowers, enhancing the visual movement of the fabric.

The installation is the third time students have designed and installed a public art piece on the Houston Street Garage showcasing architecture as public art. San Antonio College displayed a piece in 2015, while UTSA displayed a piece in 2016. The public art installation is a part of the CCDO and Centro San Antonio’s efforts to activate and enhance the vibrancy of Houston Street. The installation was made possible through the collaboration of the City of San Antonio, UTSA, Centro San Antonio, AIA San Antonio, and El Guapo Fabrication.