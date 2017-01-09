Veterans Day Celebrated Across Comal ISD

Submitted By Jason Gordon

Retired Navy Captain Helmuth Schlichting summed up the Veterans Day ceremonies held at nearly every Comal ISD campus best.

“I attend every one I can and it makes me very emotional each time a young person dresses up on Veterans Day, looks me in the eye and thanks me for my service,” said Schlichting, who served for 32 years after graduating from Canyon High School in 1964. “What the school district and, the kids and the faculty do each year for us makes me proud.”

The Canyon, Canyon Lake and Smithson Valley high school Junior ROTC programs will visit and take part in numerous Veterans Day programs at elementary and middle schools around Comal ISD.

“I think when we step on an elementary school campus we can definitely be role models to the students,” said SVHS Junior ROTC member Sophia Marraro. “Those kids look up to us and hopefully some of them will not only become the future members of the Junior ROTC, but also a future generation of military leaders.”

Rahe Bulverde Elementary fifth-grade student Ryder Bonser said he looks forward to the Veterans Day ceremony at his campus every year.

“It’s absolutely an honor to shake the hand of a veteran,” said Bonser. “They take care of us. I think it’s very important for kids to know just how meaningful veterans are to our country.”