Vote For Buckner Fanning School At Mission Springs!

Submitted by Cynthia McDaniel and Lindsay McGrath

Buckner Fanning School at Mission Springs has hopped on the political bus! Civics, political parties, and elections have been the central focus in the middle and high school history classes this year at the school. As part of a project-based learning initiative, students at BFSMS participated in an open primary election to determine class candidates for a new student council on campus.

The first step was to learn and understand the history of the political parties. From there, students began their journey through the race and election process. There’s much that goes into a making an individual an electable candidate, and now, BFSMS students can speak from firsthand experience. Nominated candidates of the student body were announced and campaign teams were formed. Each student then selected the roles that he or she felt they could learn and contribute to the most. From there, the race was on! The political process was an interesting one for teachers to observe and amazing for students to experience firsthand! Participants followed the political process straight down to mock fundraising, marketing and slogan development, classroom debates, and even a mock press conference.

Not only did students learn about the campaigning process from the standpoint of the candidates and staffers, they also experienced it from the perspective of voters. Paralleling the process voters must go through to participate in the current national presidential race, students registered to vote, signed in at the poll in class, selected their chosen candidates on the ballot, and cast their votes in what felt like a real presidential election.

To top off this well-rounded educational experience, BFSMS is making the news! San Antonio Express News is providing a blog for the journalism class/yearbook staff to document the students from the upper grades on their political journey. The blog will showcase their preparation to be part of American history as they travel with Education First Explore America to Washington, D.C. in January for the 2017 United States Presidential Inauguration!

To learn more about BFSMS’ project-based learning initiative and upcoming trip, please visit their blog, “Mission Springs Goes to Washington” at blog.mysanantonio.com/inauguration.